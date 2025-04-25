Downers Grove North baseball rallies late to beat OPRF: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup:

Baseball

Downers Grove North 7, Oak Park-River Forest 6: The Trojans scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally and take the finale of the three-game series.

JD Cumbee was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Emilio Gandarilla was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Antonio Russotiesi was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Lyons 5, York 4: The Lions scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and Krantz struck out eight in 3⅔ innings of shutout relief, allowing just one hit. Josh Fleming hit two solo homers for York.

Riverside-Brookfield 7, West Aurora 3: Sean Campbell went 2 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs, Jaden Despe tripled and drove in three and Aidan Polich got the win in relief, striking out four over four innings, for the Bulldogs.

Westmont 7, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0: Nathaniel Ollier tossed a complete-game shutout for the Sentinels (14-8-1).

Wheaton Academy 6, Aurora Christian 2: Lincoln Park (2-2) threw his third complete game of the season, striking out eight, for the Warriors (10-10).

Brandon Kiebles had two RBIs and Gino Spinelli had a pinch-hit two-run single and scored a run.

South Elgin 3, Glenbard East 2: South Elgin scored a run in the eighth for the extra-inning win. Josh Ziemer was 3 for 4 with a double and run scored for the Rams.

Glenbard South 3, Streamwood 2: Tim Ewald, who had three hits, singled in Nicky Louapre with two outs in the bottom of the eighth for the winning run for the Raiders.

Glenbard West 4, Hinsdale Central 2: Charlie Harvey was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Eric Lowrie 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Hilltoppers. Dylan Kassab doubled twice and drove in a run for Hinsdale.

Hinsdale South 14, Proviso East 4: Jack McDaniel was 3 for 4 with a double, triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Braeden Koperski was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Hornets.

Montini 7, St. Viator 0: Blake Heyer struck out five over four innings, combining with three relievers on a one-hitter for Montini. Quin Paprockas went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs.

St. Francis 11, Serena 1: Joey Gainer went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Jose Samiengo struck out eight over four innings for St. Francis.

Willowbrook 11, Addison Trail 2: Mike Garner struck out eight in a complete-game five-hitter and Charlie Siegler went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Warriors.

Softball

Montini 24, St. Edward 1: Ariana Macias homered twice and Aubry Raffen, Bridget Ryan and Kat Filkowski also went deep for Montini.

Boys Volleyball

Downers Grove South d. Willowbrook 26-24, 25-19: Dean Romano had six kills, Andrew Schrader eight digs and six assists and Matt Ciesinski four kills for Willowbrook (2-8, 1-1).

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 5, Marian Central 0: Gianna Hughes had three goals and an assist for the Warriors (5-2-3, 2-0).