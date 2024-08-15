Former Carol Stream man gets seven-year sentence for shooting at ex-girlfriend’s car

A former Carol Stream man accused of firing a handgun at a car occupied by his ex-girlfriend and another individual was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison.

Dejonte Parks, 27, formerly of the 200 block of East St. Charles Road, on May 6, 2022, Parks appeared in court where bond was set at $250,000. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On May 14, Parks plead guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the release.

About 9:11 p.m. May 4, Wheaton police responded to a call of shots fired near the 700 block of North Wheaton Avenue. Authorities later learned that the victims’ vehicle was driving south on Schmale Road when Parks pulled up next to them and displayed a gun, according to the release.

As the victims continued driving, Parks followed them to Wheaton Avenue where he fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking it once in the driver’s side wheel well. Parks fled after the shooting and was arrested at his home the following day, according to the release.

“The complete and utter disregard for public safety Mr. Parks displayed by opening fire at an occupied vehicle is alarming,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “His actions put not only the occupants of the vehicle at great risk, but also put an entire residential neighborhood in danger. Thankfully no one in the vehicle was harmed and no stray bullets found their way into a home or struck an innocent pedestrian.

Parks will be required to serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for time served in the DuPage County Jail from May 5, 2022, through Aug. 14.