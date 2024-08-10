Louisiana man accused of leading Oak Brook police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

A motion was granted Friday to deny pre-trial release for a Louisiana man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle while illegally in possession of a loaded handgun, prosecutors said.

Aiden Coburn-Dishler, 20, of Lamont, Louisiana, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count each of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aid or abet the possession or sale of stolen vehicle or parts and aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 1:22 a.m. Aug. 9, an Oak Brook police officer attempted to stop a 2017 Cadillac CTS traveling south on Midwest Road near 22nd Street for allegedly driving without license plates or registration, authorities said.

The vehicle, allegedly driven by Coburn-Dishler, drove through a red light on 22nd Street and Midwest Road and entered eastbound Interstate 88. As police pursued Coburn-Dishler, he reached speeds of approximately 123 mph, according to the release.

The pursuit continued onto Interstate 290 near Mannheim Road where another officer had set up spike strips to disable Coburn-Dishler’s car. Coburn-Dishler allegedly pulled onto to the shoulder at I-290 and Mannheim Road, exited the car and led police on a foot chase, authorities said.

After a brief pursuit, police arrested Coburn-Dishler and recovered a loaded Glock 17 Gen 4 handgun with a mounted laser scope and extended magazine from his backpack.

Authorities later learned that the Cadillac was reported stolen out of a dealership in Bloomington, Indiana.

“Public safety remains the top priority of not only my office, but also the top priority of law enforcement throughout DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The allegations that Mr. Coburn-Dishler led police on a dangerous, high-speed chase and then attempted to flee on foot while armed with a loaded weapon are extremely alarming. This type of criminal behavior that needlessly puts the public in danger will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

“This is a textbook example of effective pro-active policing,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release.. “Our officers recognized a vehicle they believed to be stolen and formulated a tactical plan to get the offender in custody. Criminals continue to have the false belief that they can flee from the police without consequence, but they often find out that’s not the case in Oak Brook and DuPage County.”

Coburn-Dishler’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 12 for arraignment.