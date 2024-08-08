The sounds of Country Jam to fill the air Saturday at Gordon Park in La Grange

Country Jam will be held Saturday at Gordon Park, which is near the northeast corner of La Grange Road and Ogden Avenue in La Grange. (Scott Anderson)

Although the Endless Summerfest weekend was canceled this year in La Grange, there still will be a summer day filled with music.

Katie Wagner, marketing specialist for the Park District of La Grange, said officials saw a need for the inaugural Country Jam from 2 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10.

“We are ready,” Wagner said. “This is something that’s not being done and it’s an opportunity to get everyone together. Even if you’re a casual country fan, come out and enjoy the music.”

Country Jam will be held in Gordon Park, which is near the northeast corner of La Grange Road and Ogden Avenue.

Admission is free.

Earlier this year, the park district and La Grange Business Association announced the demise of Endless Summerfest because of increased costs and lowered profits.

At that time, they floated the idea of a one-day event. Steve Palmer, who formerly ran Endless Summer for 17 years, had his doubts.

”You can’t make money on a one-day event, but it’s fine if you want to do something for the community,” Palmer said in April.

Asked about Palmer’s comment, Wagner said: “Our goal isn’t to make money. Our goal is to put on an awesome event for our residents.”

“We’re really excited about this and hope to do it for years to come,” she said, adding, “We hope it’s not too hot and that there’s no rain.”

Wagner also is excited about Show Stopper, a new beer brewed specifically for Country Jam by Milk Money Brewing, which is in downtown La Grange.

”It’s going to be super exciting, a Mexican-style lager brewed for Country Jam,” she said, adding the beer is being sold at Milk Money.

Food trucks will sell items from Monk’s, Beach Avenue BBQ, Taqueria Mi Tequito and Billy Bricks Pizza.

The main attraction, of course, is the music. Trailer Park Twisters takes the stage from 2 to 3 p.m. The band’s website said the band plays country favorites from the 1960s to today. Lead singer Connie Cipher has been performing in the Chicago area for nearly 20 years. She writes her own songs and cites Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn as influences. Band members include Paul Cicciarelli, Eric Karaffa, John McGee, Gary Victorine, Charles Wims and John McGee.

Wildfire, the headliner, takes the stage from 5 to 8 p.m. The band is a “country crossover band” playing pop country hits with classic country, southern rock and Top 40 songs, according to its website.

The park district suggests that you bring chairs and blankets. Coolers and outside alcoholic beverages will not be allowed nor will pets, bikes and skateboards. The splash pad will be closed. While parking there is available, there also will be a shuttle service running from 4 to 8:15 p.m. between Gordon Park and the north parking lot at the recreation center on East Avenue.

Don’t fret if you miss the show by Trailer Park Twisters. They have a busy weekend. They are scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Stadium Club in McCook, which is owned by Palmer, and at 5 p.m. Aug. 11 at Willow Fest held near the Willow Springs Village Hall.