Birds in the garden the topic of next Lombard Garden Club meeting

Look for birds when they are most active in the early morning during a Forest Preserve District of Will County bird hike June 2, 2024 at Hickory Creek Preserve – LaPorte Road Access in Mokena.

(Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Lombard Garden Club will host Pam Karlson, who will speak on “Birds in the Garden:  Creating and Enjoying a Bird Oasis” at its Aug. 23 meeting.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road, in Lombard. There is no charge and the public is welcome to attend.

This presentation features Karlson’s photos from the Chicago bird garden habitat she created, illustrating how it’s possible to attract more than 100 bird species. Tips include landscape enhancements, practices and plant selection, with an emphasis on native plants.

Chicagoland’s location along the migratory route, bird species diversity, habitat, diet/foraging, nesting, supplemental support and community science will also be discussed.

Doug Tallamy’s “Nature’s Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard” includes Karlson’s garden habitat, exemplifying the power of urban lots.

Karlson is a career artist and certified professional gardener/garden designer through the School of the Chicago Botanic Garden. As a public speaker and educator, she advocates for wildlife habitat creation, restoration and preservation. In addition to her professional work, she has been rescuing migratory birds since 2004 as a volunteer with licensed wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organizations.

