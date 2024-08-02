Candidate petitions for Wheaton Park District available Aug. 13

Beginning Aug. 13,, petitions for candidacy for the 2025 Wheaton Park District Park Board election will be available between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Wheaton Park District Administration Office, 102 E. Wesley St. The petitions will also be available on Aug. 13 on the district’s wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Candidates can begin circulating petitions Aug. 20.

The election will take place on April 1, 2025. There are currently three seats up for election. Candidates must be registered voters who have lived within Wheaton Park District boundaries for no less than one year. The board of commissioners is comprised of seven volunteers who serve at large for four-year terms and represent the residents of the Wheaton Park District.

Serving without compensation, elected or appointed park district board members provide leadership to further the mission and vision of the park district. They establish and adopt policies, establish and adopt an annual tax levy, approve and monitor operational and capital expenditures, develop and maintain long-range plans, and oversee the executive director.

A copy of the Wheaton Park District Board of Commissioners General Practices and Polices Manual can be found on the park district website transparency portal at wheatonparkdistrict.com.

Petition filing dates are Nov. 12 through Nov. 18, 2024; petitions will be accepted between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Wheaton Park District Administration Office in the DuPage County Historical Museum, located at 102 E. Wesley Street in Wheaton.

Successful candidates will take office at the latter of either the first regular or special meeting after receipt of the official election results or at the first regular or special meeting in the month following their election.

For further information, contact Michael Benard at 630-510-4945 or mbenard@wheatonparks.org.