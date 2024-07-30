July 30, 2024
Wheaton to resurface several residential streets

Crews will apply a surface treatment to prolong the life of Wheaton’s asphalt roadways in some areas on July 30, Aug. 1 and Aug. 6. The tentative schedule is for work to begin in the areas below. Residents in the work areas have received notices of this work.

 July 30

  • Brentwood Lane, from Cambridge Lane to Briarcliffe Boulevard
  • Kent Court, from Cambridge Lane to Sussex Lane
  • Oxford Lane, from Cambridge Lane to Nottingham Lane
  • Lancaster Lane, from Butterfield Road to Windsor Drive
  • Challenger Court, cul-de-sac off Brighton Drive
  • Quarter Horse Court, cul-de-sac off Brighton Drive
  • Triple Crown Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive
  • Lucky Debonair Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive

Aug. 1:

  • Ashton Court, from Wilmette Street to Glencoe Street
  • Madsen Court, from Wilmette Street to Glencoe Street
  • Marion Court, cul-de-sac off Glencoe Street
  • Wendover Lane, cul-de-sac off Summit Street
  • Hickory Lane, from Vernon Avenue to White Oak Drive
  • Vernon Avenue, from Childs Street to Hickory Lane
  • Maple Leaf Court, cul-de-sac off White Oak Drive
  • Sussex Lane, from Cambridge Lane to Nottingham Lane
  • Secretariat Court, cul-de-sac off Winners Cup Circle
  • Palamino Place, cul-de-sac off Winners Cup Circle
  • Whirlaway Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive
  • Helen Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive

August 6

  • Nottingham Lane, from Brentwood Lane to Windsor Drive
  • Danada Drive, south of Brighton Drive
  • Winners Cup Circle, north of Brighton Drive
  • Hampton Drive, from Brighton Drive to Chatham Drive
  • White Oak Drive, from Manchester Road to cul-de-sac

Streets in the work areas will remain open, but the city asks that residents in the affected areas do not park on the street between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Once crews have applied the treatment, the city recommends not returning your car onto the driveway in the 1-2 hours after it is applied to your street to avoid tracking the surface treatment onto your driveway.

Wheaton
