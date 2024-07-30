Wheaton to resurface several residential streets

Crews will apply a surface treatment to prolong the life of Wheaton’s asphalt roadways in some areas on July 30, Aug. 1 and Aug. 6. The tentative schedule is for work to begin in the areas below. Residents in the work areas have received notices of this work.
July 30
- Brentwood Lane, from Cambridge Lane to Briarcliffe Boulevard
- Kent Court, from Cambridge Lane to Sussex Lane
- Oxford Lane, from Cambridge Lane to Nottingham Lane
- Lancaster Lane, from Butterfield Road to Windsor Drive
- Challenger Court, cul-de-sac off Brighton Drive
- Quarter Horse Court, cul-de-sac off Brighton Drive
- Triple Crown Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive
- Lucky Debonair Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive
Aug. 1:
- Ashton Court, from Wilmette Street to Glencoe Street
- Madsen Court, from Wilmette Street to Glencoe Street
- Marion Court, cul-de-sac off Glencoe Street
- Wendover Lane, cul-de-sac off Summit Street
- Hickory Lane, from Vernon Avenue to White Oak Drive
- Vernon Avenue, from Childs Street to Hickory Lane
- Maple Leaf Court, cul-de-sac off White Oak Drive
- Sussex Lane, from Cambridge Lane to Nottingham Lane
- Secretariat Court, cul-de-sac off Winners Cup Circle
- Palamino Place, cul-de-sac off Winners Cup Circle
- Whirlaway Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive
- Helen Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive
August 6
- Nottingham Lane, from Brentwood Lane to Windsor Drive
- Danada Drive, south of Brighton Drive
- Winners Cup Circle, north of Brighton Drive
- Hampton Drive, from Brighton Drive to Chatham Drive
- White Oak Drive, from Manchester Road to cul-de-sac
Streets in the work areas will remain open, but the city asks that residents in the affected areas do not park on the street between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Once crews have applied the treatment, the city recommends not returning your car onto the driveway in the 1-2 hours after it is applied to your street to avoid tracking the surface treatment onto your driveway.