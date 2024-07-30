Wheaton to resurface several residential streets

Crews will apply a surface treatment to prolong the life of Wheaton’s asphalt roadways in some areas on July 30, Aug. 1 and Aug. 6. The tentative schedule is for work to begin in the areas below. Residents in the work areas have received notices of this work.

July 30

Brentwood Lane, from Cambridge Lane to Briarcliffe Boulevard

Kent Court, from Cambridge Lane to Sussex Lane

Oxford Lane, from Cambridge Lane to Nottingham Lane

Lancaster Lane, from Butterfield Road to Windsor Drive

Challenger Court, cul-de-sac off Brighton Drive

Quarter Horse Court, cul-de-sac off Brighton Drive

Triple Crown Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive

Lucky Debonair Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive

Aug. 1:

Ashton Court, from Wilmette Street to Glencoe Street

Madsen Court, from Wilmette Street to Glencoe Street

Marion Court, cul-de-sac off Glencoe Street

Wendover Lane, cul-de-sac off Summit Street

Hickory Lane, from Vernon Avenue to White Oak Drive

Vernon Avenue, from Childs Street to Hickory Lane

Maple Leaf Court, cul-de-sac off White Oak Drive

Sussex Lane, from Cambridge Lane to Nottingham Lane

Secretariat Court, cul-de-sac off Winners Cup Circle

Palamino Place, cul-de-sac off Winners Cup Circle

Whirlaway Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive

Helen Court, cul-de-sac off Danada Drive

August 6

Nottingham Lane, from Brentwood Lane to Windsor Drive

Danada Drive, south of Brighton Drive

Winners Cup Circle, north of Brighton Drive

Hampton Drive, from Brighton Drive to Chatham Drive

White Oak Drive, from Manchester Road to cul-de-sac

Streets in the work areas will remain open, but the city asks that residents in the affected areas do not park on the street between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Once crews have applied the treatment, the city recommends not returning your car onto the driveway in the 1-2 hours after it is applied to your street to avoid tracking the surface treatment onto your driveway.