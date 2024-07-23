DuPage County Recorder, Veterans Assistance Commission to host resource fair

Veterans and their families are invited to join the DuPage County Recorder and the Veterans Assistance Commission of DuPage County for the sixth annual Veterans Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 21 in the first-floor auditorium of the JTK Administration Building, 421 N. County Farm Road in Wheaton.

More than 80 service agencies and community organizations will be in attendance to offer information and assistance to veterans. Attendees are invited to enjoy refreshments and win door prizes as they receive information about programs designed to serve veterans and their families.

For more information, contact Steve Fixler of the Veterans Assistance Commission at 630-407-5655 or steven.fixler@dupagecounty.gov.