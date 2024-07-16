Baseball: Downers Grove North’s Jude Warwick selected by Detroit Tigers in MLB Draft’s 12th round

Downers Grove North’s Jude Warwick tries to beat the throw to first in April 2024 while traveling to take on Downers Grove South. Warwick was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 12th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Jude Warwick, who hit a walk-off home run in a sectional final in May to give Downers Grove North its first sectional championship since 2004, was drafted on Tuesday by the Detroit Tigers in the 12th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Warwick, a shortstop committed to play collegiately at Michigan State, was drafted with the 356th pick by the Tigers. As a senior Warwick batted .391 with 50 hits, 14 doubles, six triples, five home runs, 26 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

With the 356th pick in the 2024 #MLBDraft, the Detroit Tigers select SS Jude Warwick. pic.twitter.com/klxu16JA5T — Detroit Tigers Player Development (@RoadtoDetroit) July 16, 2024

It is the second consecutive year that Downers Grove North has had a player selected in the MLB Draft. Last year, Warwick’s former teammate George Wolkow was drafted by the Chicago White Sox with the 209th pick. Wolkow signed a professional contract with the White Sox and is currently at the White Sox’s Single-A affiliate at Kannapolis.

Warwick also is the second player from his conference drafted this week. On Sunday, former York pitcher Ryan Sloan was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the second round with the 55th overall pick.