The La Grange Park District’s Unplug Celebration will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. July 13 at Denning Park, 4903 Willow Springs Road.

The event will feature a day of fun, relaxation and connection with nature, including activities for all ages. The district encourages attendees to ditch their electronic devices and unplug.

Food will be provided by Beach Ave BBQ and Taqueria Mi Taquito taco truck. Enter a raffle to win one of eight prizes!