Carol Stream man accused of aggravated battery follow road rage incident: prosecutors

A motion to detain pre-trial a Carol Stream man accused of shooting another man following a road rage altercation has been granted, prosecutors said.

Carlos Sanchez, 26, of the 800 block of New Britton Road, appeared in First Appearance Court Saturday morning charged with one count of aggravated battery - discharge of a firearm and one count of misdemeanor endangering the health or life of a child, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 8:15 p.m. June 27, Carol Stream police responded to Lowes Home Improvement, 400 W. Army Trail Road, for a report of a person with a gun and a man on the ground.

The man on the ground was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a local hospital for medical attention and is in stable condition, according to the release.

Sanchez and the victim allegedly got into a road rage incident near Army Trail and Kuhn roads. When the victim entered the Lowes parking lot, Sanchez followed him. Both individuals allegedly exited their cars and following a verbal and physical altercation, Sanchez shot the victim in his leg, according to the release.

On at least two occasions, Sanchez allegedly told the victim, “I’m going to shoot you.” Following the shooting, Sanchez fled the scene, authorities said.

Sanchez’s 6-year-old son was in the car with him at the time, according to the release.

Carol Stream police arrested Sanchez from his home a short time later without incident, according to the release.

“It is alleged that following a road rage incident, Carlos Sanchez followed his victim into a parking lot and after a brief verbal and physical altercation, pulled out a gun and shot his victim in the leg,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This complete disregard for public safety will not be tolerated. I urge anyone who may find themself involved in a road rage incident to take a deep breath and do not let your emotions get the best of you. Road rage incidents can escalate quickly and lead to violence, as alleged in this case.

“Thankfully, the victim in this case does not appear to have sustained life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover. I also find it particularly disturbing that Sanchez’s 6-year-old son was allegedly with him the entire time to witness not only a road rage altercation but also this alleged shooting.”

“Road rage is a serious and growing concern on our streets,” Carol Stream Chief of Police Don Cummings said in the release. “It endangers lives and creates a hostile environment for all drivers. A moment of anger can have lifelong consequences.”

Sanchez’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 22.