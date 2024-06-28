Addison man accused of unlawful use of a weapon, armed violence, drug charges: prosecutors

A motion to deny pre-trial release was granted Friday for an Addison man currently on parole and allegedly in possession of a loaded machine gun, DuPage County prosecutors said.

Edgar Martinez, 29, of the 800 block of S. Addison Road, appeared at First Appearance Court Friday morning charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon – machine gun, two counts of armed violence and one count each of resisting a police officer causing Injury, possession with intent to deliver cannabis and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 11:10 a.m. on June 27, the United States Marshals Service was conducting surveillance on an apartment in the 800 block of South Addison Road, regarding parolee Edgar Martinez who had failed to contact his parole officer, according to the release.

Martinez is currently on parole for second-degree murder. While surveilling the apartment, agents allegedly observed a man, later identified as Martinez, exit the apartment with a black backpack and get into an Uber, according to the release.

Agents stopped the Uber a short distance later at which time Martinez allegedly attempted to flee on foot, leaving the backpack behind in the Uber. Martinez was arrested by the agents. Martinez allegedly was combative and fought with the agents, injuring the elbow and head of one, authorities said.

Agents allegedly found a loaded Glock 17 9mm handgun with an extended magazine with 24 rounds and a switch that allowed the weapon to be fired in fully automatic mode as well as approximately 270 grams of cannabis, 55 grams of cannabis flower and 25 grams of cocaine, according to the release.

“The allegation that Mr. Martinez, who is currently on parole for second-degree murder and is not legally allowed to possess a firearm, was in possession of a loaded weapon that had been modified to fire as a fully automatic weapon is extremely concerning,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Public safety is a collaborative effort between local, state and federal authorities. I commend the U.S. Marshals Service for their efforts in this matter which resulted in removing an extremely dangerous weapon from our streets.”

Martinez’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 22 for arraignment.