Downers Grove Historical Society to sponsor presentation, tour of Avery Coonley School

Did you know that Avery Coonley is the only building in Downers Grove listed on the National Register of Historic Places?

Kirsty Montgomery, head of school at Avery Coonley School, will present on the history and architecture of this historic private school in Downers Grove. Following the presentation, there will be small group guided tours available.

The event, which is presented by the Downers Grove Historical Society (DGHS), will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 24 at the school, 1400 Maple Ave.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://dghistory.org/event/the-history-of-avery-coonley-school/

For DGHS members the program-only is free or program plus the tour is $5. Non-members pay $5 for the program or $15 for the program and tour.