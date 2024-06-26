Carol Stream officer who killed man won’t be prosecuted

The police officer who shot and killed a man in Carol Stream in February will not be criminally prosecuted, the DuPage County state’s attorney announced Wednesday.

However, State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said he is not concluding that the officer was justified in using deadly force.

“My conclusion, rather, is that the state cannot meet its burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that officer Daniel Pfingston was not legally justified in using deadly force,” Berlin said in a news release.

Berlin said a shot fired by another officer and a Taser discharge by a third “did not impact Goodlow or contribute to his death.”

Goodlow, 30, was shot in his apartment early in the morning of Feb. 3. Police said they were called to the apartment by a woman reporting a domestic dispute. They met her in the parking lot and entered the apartment about 50 minutes later.

Goodlow’s family has said the woman did not live there and that Goodlow was sleeping when he was shot. According to Berlin’s release, there was no blood on the bed and that Goodlow was hiding behind a bedroom door.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240626/news/carol-stream-officer-who-killed-man-wont-be-prosecuted/