Man charged in connection with sexual assault at DuPage County Crisis Center

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged criminal sexual assault of a female resident at the DuPage County Crisis Center, Wheaton police said.

At about 11:27 p.m. June 19, Wheaton police were dispatched to 115 N. County Farm Road for an alleged criminal sexual assault. The crisis residential center is a 12-bed unit providing short-term crisis services to DuPage County residents on a voluntary basis.

The victim allegedly was awakened while being sexually assaulted by a male in her residential bedroom. The offender fled the room after a confrontation. Crisis Center staff were notified, and 911 was contacted, according to a Wheaton Police Department news release.

The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Wheaton police officers, evidence technicians and detectives completed an investigation into the alleged assault and identified 34-year-old Lonny Bracey, last known address in Naperville, as the alleged offender, according to the release.

Bracey was arrested at 10:14 a.m. on June 20. After an investigation, Wheaton police contacted the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office seeking felony charges. The state’s attorney’s office subsequently approved one felony count of criminal sexual assault - unable to consent against Bracey. He was transported to the DuPage County Jail on June 21.

On June 22, Bracey appeared at his detention hearing and was ordered to remain in custody while he awaits his criminal trial, authorities said.

This case is an ongoing investigation.

“The allegations against Mr. Bracey are shocking,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The violent attack on a patient in her room at a behavioral health residential facility will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law.”

”This was excellent teamwork by Wheaton police officers, evidence technicians and detectives,” Wheaton Police Chief Princeton Youker said in the release. “They were able to identify and arrest Mr. Bracey for the alleged sexual assault in under 48 hours. The Wheaton Police Department is committed to upholding victims’ rights and conducting thorough, trauma-informed investigations into allegations of sexual assault.”

Bracey’s next court date is July 16.