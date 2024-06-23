June 22, 2024
Lombard Historical Society to hold Historic Bike Tour of Lombard

By Shaw Local News Network
The Lombard Historical Society and Retro Glow Cycles have announced Historic Bike Tours of Lombard at 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday, June 29, 2024, leaving from the Carriage House, 23 W. Maple Street.

Cyclists should arrive at the Carriage House 15 minutes before departure. This experience is intended for adults and children aged 7 and older.

These one-hour rides will include some well-known houses and some off-the-beaten-path surprises, including a magnetic home and a home that rolled down the street. Ride marshals will accompany the riders for safety.

Tickets are $15 per rider for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at lombardhistory.org. Free parking is available in the lot adjacent to the Lombard Historical Society at 23 W. Maple St.

