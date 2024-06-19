Nazareth Academy, Sister of the Congregation of St. Joseph celebrate 125 years in community

There are anniversaries, and then there are quasquicentennials—a milestone 125 years in the making.

The 2024-25 school year at Nazareth Academy marks 125 years since Nazareth Academy was founded by a pioneering group of Sisters of the Congregation of St Joseph in La Grange in 1900.

While the school’s campus has moved steadily westward on Ogden Avenue to its current campus in La Grange Park, Nazareth has been a constant presence and source of pride for the community, creating a legacy of Educating the Whole Person for generations of women and men.

Nazareth Academy will honor this legacy alongside the Congregation of St. Joseph, also celebrating 125 years in the community, beginning in July 2024. The year-long celebration will include annual traditions, such as the Roadrunner Golf Invitational, the 50th annual WALK, Homecoming and NazBash, as well as anniversary events that will showcase Nazareth’s mission in fun new ways, all culminating with an Anniversary Gala on June 6, 2025.

Celebrations for the 125th anniversary will bring together Nazareth students, faculty and staff, alumni, CSJ Sisters and members of the La Grange Park community. The celebration will not only reflect on the successes and challenges of the past 125 years, but also aim to spark conversation around the school’s future.

“We are excited to celebrate our 125th Anniversary year with the entire Nazareth Academy community,” Principal Therese Uphues Hawkins said in a news release. “Throughout its history, Nazareth has remained steadfast in its mission of educating the whole person. It is our focus each and every school day. As a result, our local community, and truly communities around the world, have experienced the profound impact of the desire by Nazareth students and alumni to make the world a better place.”

Additional information about Nazareth Academy’s 125th anniversary, including a timeline of historic dates and a calendar of events, can be found at naz125.nazarethacademy.com. Additional details will be released as the year continues.