Westmont Concerts in the Park start Wednesday

The Westmont Park District’s Concerts in the Park series starts Wednesday at Ty Warner Park.

Bring your picnic baskets, lawn chairs, blankets and dance moves to various parks and enjoy an evening of outdoor entertainment. All concerts are about 90 minutes in length and begin at 7 p.m.

June 19, Hoopla - Classic Rock 1960s-80s,Ty Warner Park - 800 Blackhawk Dr.

July 17, Roger That - California surf, British invasion, rockabilly & garage rock. Diane Main Park 200 W. 59th St.

Aug. 21, Mr. Meyers - Caribbean rock and reggae, Veterans Memorial Park - 55 E. Richmond St.