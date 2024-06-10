Softball: IC Catholic Prep senior Analisa Raffaelli leads Suburban Life-area All-State picks

Senior shortstop and Colgate recruit Analisa Raffaelli of sectional champion IC Catholic Prep was named Class 2A All-State first team by the Illinois Coaches Association, leading area players earning All-State recognition in voting released this past weekend.

Area players earning Class 4A first team recognition included Riverside-Brookfield senior catcher Zoe Levine, Downers Grove South senior outfielder Julia Colorato, Benet senior outfielder Nina Pesare, Downers Grove North junior pitcher Ashlynn Durkin and Wheaton North senior pitcher Erin Metz.

Class 4A second teamers included Benet senior catcher Grace Babich, Glenbard West junior infielder Ainslie Bobroff, York sophomore infielder Lillianah Burda, Wheaton North junior shortstop Reagan Crosthwaite, Wheaton North senior infielder Monica Kading, Riverside-Brookfield senior infielder Emily Organ, Downers Grove North senior infielder Maya Rodriguez, Downers Grove South senior infielder Grace Taylor, Glenbard East junior infielder/outfielder Missy Saldana, Downers Grove North senior pitcher Ava Gusel, York junior pitcher/infielder Avery Kanouse and Willowbrook senior pitcher/infielder Karman Rowe.

Class 4A third teamers included Glenbard West sophomore catcher Alexa Trybus, York freshman catcher/infielder Sara Steinecker, Benet sophomore infielder Bridget Chapman, Wheaton Warrenville South senior infielder Parker Leonard, Willowbrook sophomore infielder/outfielder Allie Coppersmith, Wheaton Warrenville South junior outfielder Abby Mease, Willowbrook sophomore outfielder Marli Smrz, Morton junior infielder Alyssa Kunz, Wheaton Warrenville South senior pitcher Maddie Poo and Downers Grove South senior pitcher/infielder Ella Cushing.

In Class 3A, Fenwick junior outfielder Gabriella Simon earned first team honors. Area second teamers in Class 3A included Fenwick junior pitcher Leah Lowery, Lemont senior infielder Raegan Duncan, Lemont senior infielder Avaree Taylor, Nazareth junior outfielder Kennedy Joe and St. Francis sophomore infielder Lauren Kennedy. Area third teamers included Fenwick senior infielder Maddie Entler, Lemont senior infielder Allison Pawlowicz, Montini junior infielder Katherine Filkowski and Montini senior outfielder Erin Grimsley.

In Class 2A, IC Catholic freshman infielder Lexi Russ earned second team recognition, with freshman catcher Kelly Cahill and freshman pitcher/infielder Ariana Zito of IC Catholic earning third team honors.