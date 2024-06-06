Lemont to host Sunset Soiree June 6

The Lemont Park District will host Sunset Soiree on Stephen Street with music from Beyond Blonde, a tribute to Pink, Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga on June 6.

Seating begins at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. The concert will run until 10 p.m. Visit Lemont Park District’s Facebook page for event listings and any future event cancellation information.

What You Need to Know

No parking begins at 2:30 p.m. on North Stephen Street.

Stephen Street will be closed closed between Canal Street and Front Street at 3 p.m. The Talcott parking lot entrance/exit will be closed at Stephen Street. Open at Talcott Street entrance for parking only. There is no entrance or exit at Stephen Street.

On-street seating begins on Stephen Street at 6 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets for seating.

Canal Street will be closed if necessary if there is a safety concern to attendees.

Following the concert, depart from Stephen Street so cleanup can begin. Stephen Street remains closed until takedown is completed.

Metra Lot Commuters

Exit the Metra lot and head south on Ed Bossert Drive to Canal Street to south on Lemont Street and cross the tracks to Main Street. Stephen Street closes at 3 p.m. between Front Street and Canal Street.