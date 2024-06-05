Juvenile accused of carving swastika into Elmhurst playground equipment detained pretrial

A motion to detain pretrial the second of two Elmhurst teens accused of carving swastikas into an elementary school’s playground equipment last month was granted on Tuesday.

The juvenile will remain in custody until at least his next court appearance. Co-defendant Christopher Jackson, 18, of the 200 block of Boyd Avenue, appeared at First Appearance Court on May 25, where the state’s motion to detain him pre-trial was granted, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The juvenile is charged with one count each of hate crime – school property, criminal damage to government supported property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct, authorities said.

Jackson is charged with one count each of hate crime – school property, criminal damage to government supported property and criminal damage to property, according to the release.

On May 20, Elmhurst police responded to Edison Elementary School, 246 S. Fair Ave., for a report of criminal damage to property. Police saw multiple swastikas and Nazi phrases carved into plastic playground equipment, authorities said.

The juvenile and Jackson allegedly carved the swastikas and phrases into the equipment with a knife. Damage to the playground equipment is estimated at about $4,471, according to the release.

“I find it very disturbing that two teens, one of whom is a juvenile, are accused of hate crimes for allegedly defacing school property with offensive symbols and phrases,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “As I said before, DuPage County is an extremely welcoming community to all, but we most certainly do not welcome the type of behavior alleged in this case.”

The juvenile’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 21. Jackson’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 6 for the defense’s motion to remove pre-trial detention.