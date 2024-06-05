Celebrate Fourth of July with Freedom Four run/walk

Kick off your Fourth of July holiday with the Freedom Four, a four-mile run/walk that follows a scenic route around Lake Ellyn Park and the surrounding neighborhood. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

Kick off your Fourth of July holiday with the Freedom Four, a four-mile run/walk that follows a scenic route around Lake Ellyn Park and the surrounding neighborhood. This event begins at 7:30 a.m. July 4, and is intended for participants aged five years and older.

A portion of the proceeds from the Freedom Four benefits the Glen Ellyn Parks Foundation’s Scholarship Fund, ensuring underprivileged families can access recreation and athletic programs offered through the Glen Ellyn Park District.

Early bird registration is available for $27 until June 24. Regular registration is available for $32 from June 25 through July 3 and day-of registration will cost $40 online or in-person.