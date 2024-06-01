Wheaton North students raise $3,500 for Northern Illinois Food Bank

Wheaton North High School students raised $3,500 for the Northern Illinois Food Bank to help neighbors experiencing food insecurity. (Photo provided by Wheaton North High School)

Wheaton North High School students raised $3,500 for the Northern Illinois Food Bank to help neighbors experiencing food insecurity. The funds were raised through student donations and $1 from every prom ticket sold.

Home Run Inn also donated 500 pizzas in recognition of the students’ hard work. The pizzas were delivered by Home Run Inn’s pizza truck during the Wheaton North 2024 Spring Fling.

The Northern Illinois Food Bank’s network of more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens and feeding programs throughout 13 counties in northern Illinois serves more than 500,000 people per month. For more information about Northern Illinois Food Bank, visit solvehungertoday.org.