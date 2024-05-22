Erin Metz throws 13-strikeout no-hitter in Wheaton North regional win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

SOFTBALL

Wheaton North 11, Geneva 0

Erin Metz tossed a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and Metz and Reagan Crosthwaite each homered for the Falcons in the Class 4A Metea Valley Regional semifinal. Makayla Grantz and Ava Hartnett each had three RBIs and two hits for Wheaton North.

Wheaton Warrenville South 13, Plainfield North 4

Presley Wright paced the Tigers’ offense with four hits, Maddie Pool hit a three-run homer and pitched a complete game and Parker Leonard, Allie Michalowski and Nelia Kirichun each had two hits for WW South in the Class 4A Plainfield North Regional semifinal.

Benet 11, Hinsdale Central 2

Bridget Chapman went 3 for 4 with a homer, Nina Pesare went 3 for 4 with a double and a triple and Gianna Horejs went 3 for 4 for Benet in the Class 4A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

Dowwners Grove North 21, Eisenhower 0

The Trojans rolled in the Class 4A Richards Regional semifinal.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 2A Lemont Sectional

St. Francis beat Hinsdale South 3-0 and Wheaton Academy beat Nazareth 2-1 in the Lemont Sectional semifinals.

Class 1A IC Catholic Prep Sectional

Willows Academy 4, IC Catholic Prep 1