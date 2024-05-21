Woodridge seeks volunteers for Independence Day picnic

The Woodridge Special Events Committee is seeking volunteers to help at the Village’s 2024 4th of July Picnic at Castaldo Park.

Community involvement is important to the success of this special Woodridge event. Woodridge has had a long-standing tradition of celebrating the 4th of July at Castaldo Park. The Woodridge Special Events Committee’s 4th of July Picnic began on July 4, 1968, as part of the state of Illinois’ Sesquicentennial (150th) Anniversary. Your help as a volunteer makes events like this possible.

If you are interested in helping, contact Marilyn Ristic at 630-963-1975 or hmristic@comcast.net.