Men accused of burglary, fleeing and eluding following high-speed chase in Lombard

A motion was approved Thursday to deny pre-trial release for two Chicago men accused of stealing two chainsaws from a truck and subsequently leading police on a high-speed chase, prosecutors said.

Kawann Moore, 39, of the 6000 block of South Calumet Ave., appeared in First Appearance Court Thursday charged with one count of burglary, one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer–prior conviction and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Moore’s co-defendant, Richard Pegue, 35, of the 3200 block of Arthington Street, Chicago, also appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count of burglary and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to the release.

At approximately 12:17 p.m. on May 15, Lombard police responded to a call at 125 S. Lombard Ave. for a burglary to a motor vehicle where two chainsaws, valued at approximately $200 each, were stolen. A short time later, Oak Brook police located a vehicle suspected to be involved in the burglary near 31st Street and Midwest Club Parkway.

When police began following the vehicle, a gold minivan, the driver of the minivan, later identified as Moore, allegedly began driving into oncoming traffic near 39th Street and Glendenning Road, authorities said.

Police initiated pursuit at which time Moore allegedly fled from the officer. During the pursuit, Moore reached speeds of approximately 120 mph on Interstate 55, where he nearly struck a motorcyclist, and approximately 100 mph in a 35 mph-zone on Ogden Avenue.

Moore allegedly violated multiple traffic control devices along Ogden Avenue during the pursuit. The pursuit ended when both men allegedly exited the minivan near 80th Place and Howard Avenue in Willow Springs in a school zone while children were outside for recess, according to the release.

Pegue was arrested near the school after a brief pursuit. Moore allegedly fled into a nearby wooded area and was arrested a short time later after a homeowner called 911 to report that he was holding Moore at gunpoint after he discovered Moore hiding in his backyard where his 9-year-old child was playing. Moore fled the homeowner back to the wooded area where he was arrested, according to the release.

When searching the minivan, authorities found two chainsaws in the vehicle. Following an investigation, it is alleged that Pegue stole the chainsaws from the bed of the truck, entered the minivan driven by Moore and both men fled the scene, authorities said.

“The dangerous behavior allegedly exhibited by the defendants in this case is extremely alarming,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The allegations that in the middle of the afternoon these men traveled at 100 mph on a busy local road and 120 mph on the expressway, nearly hitting a motorcyclist, put the public and the officers involved at great risk. What I find particularly disturbing are the allegations that not only did the defendants flee on foot near a school while children were outside for recess, one of the defendants was caught in a residential backyard where a child was playing outside.”

“Once again criminals fooled around in Oak Brook and they found out that if you come here with bad intentions, we will find you, pursue you, arrest you and you will be prosecuted,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “The response to this incident, getting both offenders in custody was nothing short of impressive. The officers displayed determination and a methodical process as they maintained a challenging perimeter until they located the second offender and took him into custody.”

The next court appearance for both Moore and Pegue is scheduled for June 10 for arraignment.