Girls track and field: Naperville Central edges Downers Grove North to take sectional title

DOWNERS GROVE – There’s something about Neuqua Valley and its girls track relays, that even when the names change, the results always seem to impress.

At Friday night’s Class 3A track sectional at Downers Grove North, the Wildcats were back up to their old tricks, setting a school record in the 4x200 — an event in which they won state in last year — and also advancing to state with strong showings in the 4x100 and the night’s final event, the 4x400.

In the 4x200 relay, returning champs Ava Belle and Zawadi Brown were joined by Olivia Dalson and Gabi Karvelis in recording a 1:39.64 to claim the sectional crown. Brown also took first in the open 100, Dalson and Brown went 1-2 in the long jump, and Karvelis claimed the triple jump title.

“I was pretty confident, but this was the first time running our full 4x2 since we had lost our seniors from the relay we won state with,” Belle said. “I knew this season we were going to do amazing because the whole team worked so hard in the offseason. Me, Olivia and Gabi had shaved a whole second off our 200 time.”

Dalson was on last year’s 4x100 relay that placed fourth in the state but she was ready to partake in the school’s 4x200 this season, an event that has been good to the Wildcats over the years. Friday’s time in the race is the fourth fastest in the state so far.

“Last year I was on the 4x1 and I wasn’t on the 4x2, but this year I really wanted to do good in the 4x2 and get a No. 1 seed,” said Dalson, who helped the Wildcats finish third in the team standings on Friday. “I went in with a positive mindset to run my hardest that I can and to catch girls.”

It was a fast relay indeed, as seven teams came in under the state time of 1:45.77, including runner-up Plainfield North (1:40.88) and third-place Downers North (1:42.35).

Brown turned in a nifty 11.97 effort to win the 100-meter dash for Neuqua, while Plainfield North’s Taylor McClain (12.22), Plainfield East’s Courtney McDonald (12.23) and Bolingbrook’s Kristyn Johnson (12.35) followed closely to earn state berths.

Naperville Central, meanwhile claimed its second straight sectional crown by edging Downers Grove North 102 to 99.75. But coach Phil Allen knows this win was more impressive because of the loaded competition.

“We won the sectional last year but it wasn’t a meet like this. This is the toughest sectional in the state, it’s like a mini state meet,” said Allen, who is sending a large contingent of athletes down state next week.

Fresh off the impressive distance double titles at last week’s DuPage Valley Conference meet, Naperville Central’s Liz Phillips took first in the 3,200 on Friday night with a time of 10:25.88, with Benet’s Delilah Helenhouse second with a PR of 10:47.61. Nine runners all told qualified for state including third-place finisher Julie Piot of Naperville North.

Phillips then completed another double championship when she ran a 4:58.37 PR to claim the 1,600 title. Waubonsie Valley’s Lily Baibak was second in 4:59.45 as eight runners came in under the state cut.

“Coming into this meet I was really prepared,” said Phillips, a Wisconsin-bound senior. “I thought we were prepared as a team. Obviously, the circumstances yesterday were not ideal. But everybody had the same conditions, we all had to come back today and compete [after Thursday’s rainout].”

Phillips, second in the state in cross country last fall and sixth in the state in the 3,200 last spring, is looking to finish her career strong.

“I think I’m more prepared this year,” she said. “I’ve done more mileage and I think I’m going to be a little stronger. The longer the race gets the better I get at it so I’d have to say the 3,200 [is my favorite].”

In the 800, Naperville Central’s Lola Satre-Morales ran a personal-best 2:13.26 and she needed do so to barely hold off late-charging Ava Gilley of Downers Grove North, who finished second at 2:13.31 in an exciting finish. Nine runners qualified for state in the event including Naperville North’s Emma Berres, who was third in 2:14.40.

Fellow Redhawk Brooke Sawatsky had another big night. The senior turned in a 15.35 in her first event of the night while winning the 100-meter hurdles. She then added a second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 46.07 and took third in the triple jump with a qualifying leap of 38-0.

In that triple jump, Neuqua Valley’s Karvelis was first at 39-02.5, a PR for her and one of the best distances in the state in 2024. Karen Boakye of Downers North was second at 38-07, while Naperville Central’s Sawatsky, Yorkville’s Cassia Bonga and Oswego East’s Delia Akyea all advanced downstate.

Oswego East’s Layla Brisbon (15.66) was second and Plainfield Central’s Vanessa Obeng (15.91) third while each came in under the state cut in the 100 hurdles. Oswego senior Lauren Broome took first in the 300 hurdles with her career-best time of 44.97.

In the high jump, Downers North’s Jennifer Buehler was first with a PR of 5 feet, 01.75 inches and she’ll be joined downstate by teammate and runner-up Maya Nicholson (4-11.75).

Yorkville’s three-year state qualifier Courtney Clabough claimed the discus crown pretty easily with a 126-02 distance, while Naperville Central’s Allison Roozeboom heads to state in the event after taking second at 112-08.

Clabough then grabbed a sectional title with a winning throw of 39-00.50 in the shot, where Layla Williams of Downers North was second, Amerie Flowers of Hinsdale South third, and Oswego East’s Alexandra McElyea fourth, each with PR distances and state-qualifying efforts.

“So my discus was decent for the season,” said Clabough, a junior. “I was hoping to PR but I didn’t. I had a few warmups that were close but I didn’t hit it when it mattered. But I’m still happy to win it. Then shot put I also didn’t do my greatest, but I have next week. It is exciting. I look forward to it [state].”

In the open 400, Benet freshman Payton Mathelier won with a PR of 58.20 and Plainfield East sophomore Briyah Beatty was second in 58.59.

In a fast 4x100 relay, nine schools came in under the 49.34 state cutoff, with Plainfield North’s Alex Eydenberg, Kaiya Bradshaw, Aniya Poindexter and Taylor McClain winning in 47.46 ahead of runner-up Plainfield East (48.15). Bolingbrook, Downers South, Oswego East, Downers North, Naperville Central, Neuqua Valley and Oswego also qualified for state in the event.

In the night’s final event, Plainfield North edged Downers Grove North with an impressive 3:57.82 turned in by Eydenberg, Poindexter, Tessa Russo and Lindsey Wenz.

The track events kicked off with the 4x800 relay which saw six schools qualify for the state finals led by Downers Grove North’s winning time of 9:15.60. Plainfield North was second at 9:20.38 and Naperville North third at 9:35.22, with Naperville Central, Oswego East and Yorkville all also making the state cut.

The Trojans’ winning quartet consisted of Sarah Paul, Alayna Todnem, Sydney Hnatiuk and Lily Eddington.

In the night’s first event completed, a pair of Neuqua Valley long jumpers each recorded PRs and went 1-2 as Dalson was first at 19-02 and Brown was second at 19-00.75. Also qualifying for state in the event were Naperville Central’s Sawatzky (18.02.25), and Yorkville’s Bonga and Downers Grove South’s Karen Boakye, who tied for fourth at 17-08.75.

Oswego East pole vaulter Hailey Soriaga cleared 11-04.50 to finish first, while Hinsdale South runner-up Anya Patel also heads to state after recording a vault of 11-02.50.