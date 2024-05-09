Batavia woman identified as driver in 2023 fatal hit-and-run accident in Wheaton

A Batavia woman has been identified as the driver in a 2023 fatal accident on Roosevelt Road in Wheaton, authorities said.

Tarra Fiedler, 31, was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to a Wheaton police department news release.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, Paige Donahue, 31, was struck and killed by a car in the eastbound lanes of Roosevelt Road near Crest Street. The driver of the vehicle did not stop after fatally striking Donahue, according to the release.

Wheaton police detectives have investigated the crash for the past 16 months. Several public appeals for assistance were issued but they did not result in additional leads in identifying the involved vehicle and driver, authorities said.

In recent weeks, however, Wheaton detectives had a breakthrough in the investigation after receiving results from electronic search warrants and an advanced analysis of physical evidence left at the scene from the involved vehicle, authorities said.

The comprehensive investigation resulted in the identification of the alleged involved vehicle as a Hyundai Tucson and the alleged driver of the vehicle as Fielder.

Fiedler cooperated with detectives and provided a statement with additional details surrounding the night of the fatal crash, according to the release.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office conducted an extensive review of the facts and circumstances, including Fiedler’s statement, along with the evidence in this crash investigation, according to the release. Additional criminal charges will not be pursued at this time, authorities said.