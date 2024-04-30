Lyons Township’s Tucker King tosses no-hitter vs. Hinsdale Central: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BASEBALL

Lyons Township 2, Hinsdale Central 1

Tucker King fired a no-hitter with six strikeouts and the Lions scored two runs in the first inning for the West Suburban Silver win.

Nazareth 7, Oak Lawn 5

Mac McGarry struck out six over five innings and Luca Fiore went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Nazareth (26-0). Cooper Malamazian earned the save in relief and drove in a run.

Chicago Christian 4, Wheaton Academy 1

SOFTBALL

St. Charles North 3, Wheaton North 2 (8 innings)

Monica Kading had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run, and Erin Metz struck out nine and had an RBI single for the Falcons.

GIRLS SOCCER

New Trier 1, Benet 0

New Trier scored a goal at 35:25 of the first half and went on to the win in the Naperville Invitational championship game at Naperville Central. Kate Grubish had nine saves in goal for Benet (11-3-1).

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Nazareth

Daniel Lewis took third in the 1,600 at the Ridgewood Invitational in a Nazareth school record 4:42.97.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Naperville Central 25-19, 25-8