La Grange Park library begins summer reading program June 1

The La Grange Park Public Library’s Summer Reading Program-Growing Together (all ages) will run from June 1-July 31 online via Beanstack.

Celebrate the newly renovated library by participating in the summer reading program, “Growing Together.”

This summer, the program will focus on all the ways we have come together to make the library what it is today, while using this fresh start to plant the seeds for our future. Join us as we continue to grow it into a place that best serves and represents our community.

There is a program for every age, so make sure to get the whole family involved. Babies and toddlers read one hour (or four books); children in grades PreK-6th grade read six hours; teens read six hours; and adults read twelve hours.

Log all your reading and complete eight activities to receive a free book, a coupon for a free Andy’s Frozen Custard Concrete and a chance to win some prizes. Everything you do earns you a ticket to be placed into a drawing for a prize basket of your choosing.

Sign up and log your hours using the Beanstack website or app. If you have already used Beanstack, just use your same login information and make sure all your details are up to date.

You can watch this video for a tutorial from our children’s department staff. Pick up a bookmark at the library with a QR code to the Beanstack site to help you keep track of your reading.