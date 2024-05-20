Summer begins in La Grange with annual Carnival

The summer is set to unofficially begin in La Grange during La Grange Carnival weekend from May 31 through June 2 (Photo provided by the La Grange Business Association)

The summer is set to unofficially begin in La Grange during La Grange Carnival Weekend from May 31 through June 2.

Carnival hours will be from 5 to 10 p.m. on May 31, noon to 10 p.m. on June 1 and noon to 9 p.m. June 2.

This community carnival has been a La Grange tradition for more than three decades, featuring rides, light displays, bumper cars, a Ferris wheel, games of chance and concessions. It will be held in the central business district on Harris Avenue between La Grange Road and Ashland Avenue.

The carnival is a traditional kick-off to a season of special summer events run by the La Grange Business Association, including the La Grange Craft Fair, the annual Sidewalk Sale and the West End Arts Festival.

Daily unlimited ride specials will be offered at selected times:

Noon to 4:30 p.m. on June 1 and 2 - $30 per person, per afternoon

5 to 9 p.m. May 31 and June 1 - 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 2 - $35 per person, per evening

Updates can be found at lgba.com. Carnival-goers are invited to post their pictures on social media using the hashtag #LGcarnival and tagging the LGBA.