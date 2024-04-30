LT hosted organ donation registration event

Lyons Township High School held an organ donation registration event April 25 with Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias and Life Goes On.

April is National Donate Life Month, a time when communities across the country bring attention to the critical shortage of organs and tissue for patients. While Illinois continues to be the leader in registering potential donors, there are still 4,000 people on the waiting list. One person can save and improve more than 25 lives through organ, eye and tissue donation.

To learn more or register to be an organ donor, visit lifegoeson.com.