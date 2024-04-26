Track and field notes: Westmont’s Abe Williams, Kyla Babb enjoying record-breaking spring

Westmont senior Abe Williams (right) is one of the top triple and long jumpers in the state in Class 1A with an outdoor school record in the triple jump, while Westmont sophomore Westmont sophomore Kyla Babb recently broke the school 1,600 record. (Bill Stone)

Already among the top-ranked triple and long jumpers in Class 1A, Westmont senior Abe Williams practiced high jump for the first time last week.

The 5-foot-10 Williams competed the next day in the Sentinels’ home meet April 16 and cleared 6 feet followed by 6-2/1.88 meters Friday.

“Honestly basketball (encouraged me),” Williams said. “I’ve been able to dunk a basketball since summer sophomore year so if I can dunk that high in basketball, I feel I can jump that high here.”

Westmont sophomore Kyla Babb’s 5:10.80 April 9 broke the 1,600-meter school record of 5:12.3 by Kathy Greenfield, who won that (5:15.22) and the 3,200 (school-record 11:11.49) at the 1994 Class A state meet.

Babb has run in the 11:14s twice this month. Babb began her school records at 1A state cross country Nov. 14, finishing an all-state 12th in 17:41.95 for 3.0 miles.

“Honestly, I’ve been pretty pleased with all that I’ve been able to do because I always try my best,” Babb said. “In cross country, I didn’t break a school record until the last meet of my season but (the 1,600), I did that pretty quickly.”

Williams is competing for the first time since he was a freshman. He improved his outdoor school-record triple jump to 13.69m/44-11 April 16 – the state’s No. 1 jump outdoors for 1A -- after going a personal-best 13.70m/44/11 1/4 indoors. He’s 4 1/2 inches from the 6.52m/21-4 3/4 outdoor long jump record.

He thanks genetics. His mother competed track at Eastern Illinois and now he’s interested in college track. His father and most other relatives are soccer players.

“I feel more exhilarated (as a senior) because I’m more grown up,” Williams said. “At state, honestly, I just want to win. Triple jump, I feel like I have the best opportunity.”

Babb’s 2023 season was a struggle with “low motivation,” but then she trained for the first time during the summer. She’s continued training from cross country into track.

“Now I’m actually very motivated,” Babb said. “I don’t want to quit. I’m very happy with my times and performances now.”

Welcome back

York senior Brady Golomb enjoys living again in Elmhurst for the first time since he was 10, five minutes from the house where he was backyard neighbors with York head coach Charlie Kern.

Golomb missed Texas a little during the cold and windy evening conditions Saturday for Distance Night in Palatine. The Penn recruit ran the boys third-fastest 1,600 (4:14.96).

“It feels like 33 degrees but it’s a great experience so far,” Golomb said. “I’ve got to thank the coaches and teammates for accepting me back home. I feel at home with this team.”

Golomb arrived from suburban Dallas in January just before the new semester. Old friends such as Avi Shah are now teammates on relays.

“I’d say (I’m) an 800 runner who does the mile on the side,” said Golomb, who won the 800 (1:54.65) at the indoor West Suburban Silver Meet.

Golomb made his outdoor debut in the 4x800 Friday at Wheaton Warrenville South after an Achilles injury.

“A week ago, I couldn’t even walk,” Golomb said. “I was afraid I wasn’t even going to be able to come back and I felt great (Saturday) and it was super fun.”

Record is coming

Glenbard West senior Luke Benson has probably beaten the 46-0 1/2 triple jump school record by Diego Villalobos in 2019.

Now it needs to be official.

Benson won Wheaton Warrenville South’s Red Grange Invitational Friday with 13.94 meters/45-9, equaling his lifetime best from indoors. His other three jumps were between 45-5 3/4 and 45-2 1/2.

“All of my jumps, I went way too high in the first phase and it kind of killed all of my energy,” Benson said. “It’s frustrating because I know I have that record in me with bad form, which is why I know I can go so much farther.”

In his first full season of triple jump, Benson finished 17th (42-8 1/2) at 3A state in 2023. The Tufts recruit entered the 45s this season with help from new jumps coach Dan Kim, who previously coached the girls.

Montini’s distance duo

In 2023, sophomore Sydney Gertsen became Montini’s first girls all-stater in the 3,200 with an eighth-place 11:15.93 in 2A. This May, Gertsen could be joined by sophomore Ashlynn Lindt, who ran 11:15.76 at Distance Night in Palatine Saturday to break Gertsen’s outdoor school record.

“Ashlynn is always keeping up with me in practice so it’s really great,” Gertsen said earlier this season. “We push off of each other so if I didn’t have her I don’t think I would be where I am right now.”

Gertsen set indoor school records for the 3,200 (11:19.08) and 1,600 (5:18.35). Her all-time school-record 5:10.84 won the 1,600 at the Willowbrook Invitational April 6. Lindt concluded this indoor season with 11:32.96 at Top Times.

“I would love to get all-state in the 3,200,” Lindt said. “I felt really solid going into the indoor season. The training’s been up and obviously training with Sydney is really helpful.”