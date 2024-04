Montini to honor 47 Academic All-Stars at annual awards banquet

Montini Catholic High School will honor 47 members of its Class of 2024 for their academic success at its annual awards banquet May 2 at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School will honor 47 members of its Class of 2024 for their academic success at its annual awards banquet May 2 at Bobak’s Signature Events in Woodridge.

Being named an Academic All-Star involves attaining a cumulative GPA of 3.95 or above after seven semesters and/or being named an Illinois State Scholar. The Class of 2024 Academic All-Stars are:

Jasmin Baker Rohlehr, Elizabeth Beirne, Gabriel Bianco, Quinn Boyer, Dominic Catalano, Colleen Considine, Fabian Deleon, Anjay Dhir, Anthony Dinkel, Mia Egan, Alyssa Epps, Mason Esquivel, Marin Ferris, Hugh Flannery, Frank Flores, Ruben Galvan, Hailey Goetz, Jasmine Gonzaga, Ava Goree, Erin Grimsley, Kassandra Gutierrez, Ja’Niyah Hall, Samuel Hemmersmeier, Mariella Herrmann, Stephanie Hoeflich, MaryKate Lewan, Anthony Manganello, Victoria Matulevicius, Zander Montgomery, Nicole Navas, Rory O’Connor, Lucy Pacelli, Sarah Paradis, Dhruvkumar Patel, Matthew Paulino, Tyler Pavlik, Daniel Petersen, Michael Pogorelec, Cecily Polanco, Michael Ranquist, Lucy Rizzi, Tanner Sebben, Trinity Smith, Cole Stumbaugh, Igor Vitale, Riley White, Thomas White III.