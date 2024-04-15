Portion of Illinois Prairie Path temporarily closed in Wheaton

A portion of the Illinois Prairie Path that runs through downtown Wheaton will be temporarily closed while crews replace sidewalk segments.

This will include the prairie path segments along the north side of Liberty Drive from West Street to Cross Street. Weather permitting, these closures are anticipated to be in place for approximately two weeks.

During this closure, pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the south side of Liberty Drive. Bicyclists should either ride on the roadway on Liberty Drive or walk their bicycles on the sidewalk on the south side of Liberty Drive.

As a reminder, to ensure pedestrian safety, riding bicycles, skateboards and rollerblades/skates is prohibited within the boundaries of the central business district, except for on the Prairie Path. Drivers should use extra caution in the work area and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.