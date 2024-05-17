Wheaton library’s summer reading challenge starts May 24

The Wheaton Public Library’s 2024 Summer Reading Challenge: Read, Renew, Repeat begins May 24.

The challenge is open to all ages: youth (birth to 5th grade), teens (6th to 12th grade) and adults (18 years and older), and will run from May 24 to July 31. No library card is required to participate.

After registering for the program, children and teen participants can pick up a free Summer Reading t-shirt at the youth and teen service desks, and adult participants can pick up a free tote bag at the adult services desk beginning May 24. Available while supplies last.

Starting May 24, participants can begin to earn points through reading, completing missions and entering secret codes from the library’s social media accounts. Youth and teens can win prizes after earning 500 and 1,000 points. After earning 1,000 points, youth and teens will earn entry into a grand prize drawing. Additionally, teens will have the chance to win prizes through weekly drawings.

Adults will also have the opportunity to win prizes through weekly drawings. Two winners will be drawn each week for a downtown Wheaton gift card or Wheaton Public Library swag item. Adults will earn entry into three grand prize drawings after earning 1,000 points.

All are welcome to celebrate the start of this year’s challenge from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. June 1 during the library’s Summer Reading Kick-off and Ice Cream Social! Grab a free ice cream treat and enjoy some strolling magical entertainment with Gary Kantor while listening to some DJ’ed tunes the library’s West Plaza. No registration required to attend.

For additional information on this year’s Summer Reading Challenge, visit wheatonlibrary.org/src or call 630-668-1374.