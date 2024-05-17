Dates set for Westmont Crusin’ Nights, Taste of Westmont

FILE – A 1929 Packard was just one of many new and old vehicle on display during a car show last year in Westmont. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

The schedules for the 2024 Westmont Cruisin’ Nights and Taste of Westmont have been confirmed.

Cruisin’ Nights, which will be held every Thursday night in June, July and August in downtown Westmont, has become one of the biggest weekly summer car shows in the Chicago area.

This year, the Taste of Westmont will be held July 11 through 14 on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Complete event details have been published on the Westmont special events website.

As always, these events would not be possible without the support of community sponsors and volunteers. Volunteers can get involved by signing up via the online volunteer sign up form on the Westmont Special Events website. Businesses can learn more about becoming a sponsor or event vendor by contacting the office at wsec@westmontevents.com or 630-829-9378.

A complete schedule of Westmont special events can be found at westmontevents.com