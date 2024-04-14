Glenbard Parent Series speaker: How to make tough talks easier

Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “How to Talk to Kids and Make the Tough Talks Easier: Relationships, Teen Health and More” from teen development specialist Robyn Silverman at noon and 7 p.m. April 23 via Zoom.

Research shows that young people want to talk to caregivers, according to a news release from Glenbard District 87. Silverman returns to GPS to discuss key communication skills, as well as provide tools to address tough topics such as friendships, failure, anxiety, bullying body image and more. She will present five things caregivers need to know in order to listen, talk and connect with teens and tweens effectively.

Visit glenbardgps.org for more information and the links to these webinars. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Glenbard District 87 student and projects coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.