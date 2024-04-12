Track and field notes: Glenbard South boys set to ‘go after it,’ aiming for top 10 in state

Glenbard South's Tim Jochum, Jaden Frederick and Tom Jochum are key members of a Raiders' team aiming for top 10 in the state this spring. (Bill Stone)

Glenbard South senior Tim Jochum was immediately surprised during the boys cross country season by freshman brother Tom.

“The first race I ran, he appeared out of nowhere and he was right by my side. I was like, ‘I cannot lose to this kid right now, especially in that race, and throughout the rest of the season,’ ”Tim Jochum said.

The Raiders will be out front of many track and field races, especially the distance ones.

Tim Jochum, senior Lucas Newman and junior Michael Bailey return from the all-state, fourth-place 4x800-meter relay (7:58.12) and Jochum was all-state in the 800 (ninth, 1:57.26). There’s also senior state veterans Jaden Frederick and Harper Bryan and newcomers like Tom Jochum, sophomore pole vaulter Kyle Quaid-Bowman (program-record 4.45 meters/14 feet-7 1/4 inches March 19), and senior Paul Quint, a transfer from Michigan who ran 2:01.31 in the 800 at Saturday’s Raider Open.

“We were just aiming for all-state (in the 4x800). Last year kind of woke us up,” Tim Jochum said. “This year, we’re just going to go after it.”

Hoping for top 10, the Raiders have finished as high as second in 2012 and third in 2011.

“You need a lot of things to click (at state). Maybe seven events into the finals – if everything goes good,” Glenbard South coach Doug Gorski said.

At 2A state cross country Nov. 4, the Raiders finished second after taking third in 2022. Tim Jochum (eighth) and Tom Jochum (15th) were top-25 all-staters and Frederick 27th.

“(Tim helps me) a lot because, under the same house, you’re going to have some talk of who is better,” Tom Jochum said. “(Cross country) showed me what I could achieve so knowing that I think I can push myself further to just a higher placement in general.”

At state track last year, Frederick was 10th in the 3,200 (9:36.43), .09 from ninth. Bryan was 12th in the 110 high hurdles (15.30), .10 from finals. Frederick ran a personal-best 9:20.50 March 23. Bryan’s 15.16 Saturday is .02 from his fastest.

“I didn’t know what place I was in (at state). That makes me so much hungrier this year to do my best in that event,” Frederick said.

Big jumps

Downers Grove South sophomore all-state triple jumper Karen Boakye swept that event (11.25m/36-11) and long jump (5.18m/17-0) at her home Mustang Invitational Saturday. The distances already passed her bests of 36-0 and 16-11 1/2 this past indoor season.

“Something I learned from indoor season is just have fun with it and be bouncy. I wasn’t enjoying it as much but now I’m enjoying it (outdoors),” Boakye said. “My coach (Maddie Manganiello) kept telling me to have fun. I feel like I’m not under as much pressure and I can do it if I just do it.”

Boakye was sixth at state with her personal-best 11.56m/37-11 after a then-best 36-6 1/4 at sectionals. She scratched her three long jumps at sectionals.

“(State) was pretty awesome. I actually had to (get a personal record) to even make it on the podium. I had to PR at sectionals to make it to state,” Boakye said. “For this season, I just want to go to state for both jumps.”

California Runnin’

Part of Lyons Township’s fifth-place 4x800 in 2023, senior Nick Strayer seeks his first individual all-state track honors. The two-time cross country all-stater headed to Brown returned to the Arcadia Invitational in California Saturday. Strayer was sixth in the mile (4:16.83) and later 31st in the 800 (1:57.71) after a 4:26.10 at Arcadia as a sophomore. His 4:15.29 at 1,600 meters is Illinois’ fastest so far outdoors.

“I definitely put more emphasis on that (mile). I’m pretty happy with how the double went,” Stayer said. “I definitely feel like I’m in the best shape of my life right now.”

Under the lights

After joining the Hinsdale Central girls track and field program as an assistant in 1987, Pat Richards became head coach in 1990.

“(Athletic director) Gene Strode said, ‘We need to get our own invitational. We don’t have one.’ I said, ‘You’re right,’ " Richards recalled.

In 1991, the Devilette Invitational was born. Frosh-soph was added in 1997. With Richards retiring this season, Friday is his final one and final home meet. To accommodate prom, this is the first Devilette that won’t be Saturday afternoon.

“The only reason I don’t like Friday nights is because it’s colder. Kids don’t perform when it’s cold, especially the sprinters,” Richards said. “I’m hoping the weather’s OK.”