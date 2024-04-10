Dist. 58 to hold dual language program information meeting April 29

Parents who would like to learn more about the Downers Grove Grade School District 58′s dual language program can attend the April 29 information night for incoming kindergarten students.

Students in District 58′s dual language program receive instruction in both English and Spanish and experience the same classes and content as students in general education.

The information night will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at El Sierra School, 6835 Fairmount Ave., and will be conducted in both English and Spanish.