Nazareth Academy receives national recognition for music education

Nazareth Academy has been honored with the SupportMusic Award from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation for its commitment to music education.

The award recognizes individual schools that demonstrate outstanding achievement in providing music access and education to all students. Nazareth is one of 122 schools across the nation and 13 schools in Illinois to receive the award, according to a press release from the school.

To qualify for the SupportMusic Merit Award, Nazareth answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.