Glen Ellyn Community Golf Outing tees off May 6

Play, network and support the community at the Glen Ellyn Community Golf Outing at 11:30 a.m. May 6 at the Village Links. A portion of the proceeds from this event will help fund the Glen Ellyn Rotary Foundation.

Tickets are $165 per golfer and include a complimentary beverage, 18 holes in the scramble format and a variety of other games like hole-in-one, longest drive, putting contests, foursome relay. Following the tournament there will be a dinner at Reserve 22, a silent auction, golf prizes and awards. For non-golfers, a dinner option is available at $60.

The deadline for registration is April 29. For registration, sponsorship and additional information, contact the Glen Ellyn Chamber of Commerce at 630-469-0907 or visit glenellynchamber.com/golf.