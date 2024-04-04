La Grange League of Women Voters to hold legislative luncheon

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area is holding its annual legislative luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 13 in Dole Hall at Plymouth Place, 315 N. La Grange Road, La Grange Park.

This event is an opportunity for all members and their guests to come together to discuss some of the activities they’ve engaged in over the past year. A buffet lunch will be served beginning at noon.

A speaker, Ray Long of the Chicago Tribune, will discuss some of the tricks of the trade that he’s learned as a veteran investigative reporter at 1 p.m.

Long will discuss his recent book, “The House That Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois’ Velvet Hammer,” which was just published in a paperback edition. Come prepared with questions about Chicago and Illinois politics.

The event is open to league members and their guests. The cost for the luncheon is $35, and advance registration is required. Please email amartonffy@aol.com no later than April 9 to register for the event and bring your check made out to LWVLGA to the luncheon. For more information, email us at league@lagrangearealwv.org. Visit our website at www.lagrangearealwv.org.