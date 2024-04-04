Downers Grove library to make library cards available to all District 58 students

The Downers Grove Public Library’s (DGPL) student library card program will make library cards available to all students in Downers Grove Grade School District 58 as part of an intergovernmental agreement recently signed between the two entities.

During District 58′s registration process, parents can sign their students up to receive a library card. Students will receive their library cards for the 2024-25 school year. Student library cards may be used in the same way as a regular library card, providing access to books, research databases and study room spaces.

“I am so glad that this partnership can further our already strong partnership with District 58. Thousands of children will receive their very own library card which will give them access to all of the amazing physical and digital resources the library offers. In addition, teachers will be able to use these resources in their classrooms to supplement and enhance their lessons,” DGPL Children’s Services Manager Allyson Renell said in a news release.

The initiative is made possible through an amendment of Public Act 102-0843 (Cards for Kids Act Expansion) which allowed the library’s board of trustees to waive registration fees for children under 18 who live outside of a library district. For example, in District 58, there are approximately 400 students who live in unincorporated Downers Grove. The Downers Grove Public Library will coordinate library card registration with area libraries on behalf of District 58 students who live in municipalities such as Woodridge, Westmont and Oak Brook.

Specifically, the intergovernmental agreement allows District 58 to share student registration information with the library. During the District 58 registration process for 2024-25, parents were asked if they would like to opt into the program. No other data, other than registration information, will be shared between the two entities, and cards will not be created for students without parental consent.