Track and field notes: York vaulters Gavin Schaer, Lainey Paul have record-breaking weekend

When senior Gavin Schaer joined the York boys track and field team as a sophomore, he intentionally stayed away from pole vault.

“Originally I wasn’t going to do it because my older brother (Caden) did it. I didn’t want to do the same events,” Schaer said.

After some success in high jump, Schaer was persuaded by pole vault coach Keith Petranek to try the event. On March 1, the returning all-stater broke the indoor school record with 15 feet-9 inches/4.80 meters at the Dukes’ Stan Reddel Invitational.

It was a record-breaking weekend.

Multi-talented York senior Lainey Paul achieved the all-time girls mark with 11-9/3.58m March 2 at Rolling Meadows – three inches better than Abby Waltz’ 2015 outdoor record – after an indoor school-record 11-4 at the Feb. 16 opener.

“(I’ve improved this season) 100%, so much, probably more than sprinting even,” said Paul, a 2023 Class 3A state qualifier in four sprint events. “It’s started to click a little bit more.”

Schaer was fifth at state last year (14-7 1/4/4.45 m) behind three seniors. He plans to compete in college with Carthage among his possibilities. His 15-9 shared the fifth-best height in Illinois this indoor season, according to Athletic.net, and broke the 15-3 record of Nick Sgarbossa, holder of the 16-3 outdoor record that captured the 2012 3A state championship.

“I’ve been looking at that (15-3) since all of my junior year,” Schaer said of the prominent record boards at York’s Joe Newton Fieldhouse.

Breaking the record at home was an added thrill. York head coach Charlie Kern announced the attempt and all eyes were on him.

“It was people lined up along the runway, the whole clap going and everything. It was awesome,” Schaer said.

A Louisiana-Lafayette recruit, Paul should have reached state in pole vault last year but was returning from mono. She was medically prohibited from pole vault for concerns of injuring her enlarged spleen but allowed to sprint at sectionals if she could “take it slow and be careful.” She qualified in the 100-meter dash, taking 13th at state (12.22), the 200 and with the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Paul won the 55 at the indoor West Suburban Conference Silver Meet March 15 in 7.17, again breaking her indoor school record. Her initial record in 2023 beat a mark that stood since 1983.

“I feel like I’d be proud of myself if I were able to do better (at state) than last year,” Paul said.

Top Times champions

Lemont senior Quinton Peterson (boys 60 hurdles in 8.16), Hinsdale South junior Amari Alexander (boys 60 in 6.94), and York sophomore Morgan Navarre (girls 400 in indoor school-record 57.77) were 3A winners Saturday at the annual Top Times Indoor Championships at Illinois Wesleyan University.

On Friday, IC Catholic Prep junior Evan Smith swept the 1A boys 60 (6.97) and 200 (22.39). Peterson, who improved from sixth in 2023 (8.47), was a 2023 state qualifier in the 110 high and 300 intermediate hurdles. Navarre was an all-state eighth (59.12).

At sectionals, Alexander’s fifth-place 11.11 in the 100 was .07 from his first state berth. Alexander won the 55 (6.52) and 200 (23.58) at the indoor West Suburban Conference Gold Meet March 14.

“Being first (at Top Times), I definitely did not expect that at all. (Winning this) is 10 times better, for sure,” Alexander said. “If I do good coming out of the blocks, I feel like I do well for the rest of the race.”

Finishing strong helped Navarre beat her 58.24 indoor school record March 8 by .47 to prevail by .09.

“Both just contributed to (the accomplishment). I’d have to get a (personal record) to win,” Navarre said. “I really wasn’t looking for a time, just to win. It’s different because it was the most competitive one. It just shows how I should be running my races more, the kick at the end.”

Wheaton Warrenville South senior Da’jion Riley was second in the boys 60 (6.97). In 2A Saturday, Fenwick junior Mia Menendez was second in the girls 800 (2:20.26). The rejuvenated Riley competed at last year’s sectional in four events but far from 100 percent. He tore both hamstrings early in the indoor season.

“It was just a real rough stage in my life. I had to come back, get the work in, get better and that’s why I’m here (at Top Times),” Riley said. “I feel wonderful this season. Our whole 4x100 team is back. I feel like we’re going to be something good.”