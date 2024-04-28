Classic Cinemas CEO honored with award at CinemaCon 2024

Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson was awarded the Marquee Award by the National Association of Theatre Owners at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas. (Photo provided by Classic Cinemas)

Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson was awarded the Marquee Award by the National Association of Theatre Owners at CinemaCon 2024 in Las Vegas.

The Marquee Award is one of the highest honors in the cinema industry, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation and dedication to the advancement of the motion picture industry, According to a news release from Classic Cinemas.

Johnson’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding Classic Cinemas to become one of the leading theater chains in the U.S., according to the release.