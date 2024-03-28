Baseball: York’s Ryan Sloan throws 98, is from a family of athletes – and wants to lead his team back to state

York senior right-hander Ryan Sloan is considered among the best pitchers in the country.

At 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, the Wake Forest recruit has boundless potential.

But even with his impressive resume of high school and Team USA performances, Sloan had to tackle a different measuring stick early in his career – best athlete in the family.

His father, David Sloan, was a starter on the York’s 1993 Class AA state title team and played at Austin Peay. David Sloan also helped guide Austin Peay to the Ohio Valley Conference championship in 1996.

His mother, Amanda, lifted the Austin Peay women’s basketball program to new heights, including the program’s first 20-win season and first-ever NCAA Tournament bid in 1996. She was named to the Austin Peay Hall of Fame.

Ryan Sloan joked he’s not exactly sure about his place in his family’s sports hierarchy, but he has a good idea.

“I don’t know a whole lot about their prime, but I would say I’m pretty up here,” Ryan Sloan said.

Sloan is certainly rapidly rising up the ranks. York coach Dave Kalal said Sloan’s elite arsenal of pitches, along with his poise and command, have attracted plenty of attention from major league scouts and personnel. Kalal said he sends out Sloan’s pitching schedule to avoid any complications. Kalal said 50 major league baseball representatives, including several front office executives, watched Sloan pitch last week.

“It was a circus, especially in what he showed in two innings of work and also his pregame routine,” Kalal said. “Every time he pitches, it will certainly get bigger with the crowds. This is my 32nd year coaching high school and 15th year at York. Ryan is a once-in-a-lifetime player. He’s going to be a first-round (MLB) pick. If he stays healthy, there’s no telling what he’s capable of accomplishing.

“With a player of his caliber, you have to put together his schedule ahead of the season, so you can get it out to the scouts, plus letting them know how many pitches he will throw, the opponents, the days of rest between starts. We’ve been doing that for the last couple of seasons as well. We’ve tried to protect him with the number of innings and pitches he’s thrown. We’re also scheduled for games in minor league stadiums.

“It’s just been fun watching him grow and mature and seeing how he’s raised the level of our entire program because of how his teammates and the younger kids see his work ethic, mindset and how he approaches the games.

York pitcher Ryan Sloan and catcher Jack Rozmus celebrate their win and Sloane’s no-hitter in the Class 4A Kane County Supersectional against Hononegah at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Armed with a fastball that clocked 98 on the radar gun last week, Sloan can overpower hitters or keep them off-balance with a next-level slider or changeup to go with a cutter. Sloan said he topped the 90-mile mark in his sophomore season and reached 95 last spring.

“I was pumped for 95,” Sloan said. “I’ve improved, especially with a four-pitch mix compared to last year in high school when I really only threw two pitches. My velocity is up and control is better. Everything is looking good. I’m not as sharp as I could be if the weather was warmer, or 80 degrees.”

Sloan is aiming to finish his Dukes’ career off in a historic fashion, possibly taking the same route as his father. He recorded a 5-1 record with 97 strikeouts and 28 walks in 53 innings last season, sparking the Dukes to their first state semifinal appearance since the 1993 team. The Dukes finished in fourth place last season.

“Becoming a senior is so much fun,” Sloan said. “The pressure is off school-wise. I’m not aiming for an ACT or SAT score anymore. I’m just really going to go out and play baseball with my buddies. It’s super fun. I love baseball.

“Team-wise, I want to make it back to state. We have a really good team, a great pitching staff and offense and defense. We just have to all come together. The state experience last year was so different and fun. It was an opportunity to play with my friends. We all have the same goal. Everyone wants to win.”

Kalal said Sloan is a humble and team-oriented player.

“He’s just fun to watch and fun to be around,” Kalal said. “Ryan’s extremely humbled and extremely focused. It’s going to be fun to see how this season plays out. Ryan’s had a heavy influence at home. He’s relied on his parents a lot. A lot of what has helped him is his work ethic, mental toughness and self-discipline.”