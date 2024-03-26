Woodridge police announce additional distracted driving enforcement efforts

The Woodridge Police Department has announced it is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Illinois State Police and other local law enforcement agencies to step up enforcement efforts in recognition of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Throughout April, motorists can expect increased patrols looking for texting and driving, as well as other traffic violations.

Between 2012 and 2021, approximately 32,000 people died in crashes involving distracted drivers, according to a news release. Everyone has the potential for distracted driving crashes, but those between the ages of 16 and 24 are especially at risk. In Illinois, using a phone in anything other than hands-free mode is not only dangerous, it is illegal.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.