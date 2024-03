Montini Catholic High School junior Autumn Schumerth of Elmhurst has been named Bronco Artist of the Month for February 2024 after being nominated by art teacher Stephanie Kuecker. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School junior Autumn Schumerth of Elmhurst has been named Bronco Artist of the Month for February after being nominated by art teacher Stephanie Kuecker.

Schumerth credits her mother and grandfather for igniting the spark within her for art and creativity. She is also a two-sport athlete, playong both Bronco volleyball and soccer.