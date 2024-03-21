Lemont High School recognizes March students of the month

Four Lemont High School students were honored with March student of the month accolades at the district’s board of education meeting on March 18.

The honorees were senior Nathan Tilly (business), junior Anika Reddy (science), sophomore Luke Rupert (music) and freshman Ella Kincaid (mathematics).

Each month, Lemont High School honors a student from each grade level for hard work and dedication to the school and the community. Selections rotate among the school’s various departments from month to month.

Only 32 students earn student of the month accolades each school year, with four individuals honored each month from October through May. Students may be selected for this honor only once in their careers at Lemont High School.

Local businessman Brad Grcevic of Edward Jones Inc. in Lemont contributes a donation each month to a charity selected by the sStudent of the month award winners. This month’s winners selected Shady Oaks Camp to receive the donation.